ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $250.09. 3,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

