Anqa Management LLC Invests $7.04 Million in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 544,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000. SciPlay accounts for 8.0% of Anqa Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Anqa Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SciPlay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,938,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,478,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SciPlay by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 577,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in SciPlay by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 760,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 175,878 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCPL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,831. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

