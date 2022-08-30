Anqa Management LLC Invests $153,000 in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Bright Lights Acquisition makes up about 0.2% of Anqa Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Anqa Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bright Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 17.6% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 265,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Lights Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 4,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,626. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Bright Lights Acquisition Profile

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

