Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,190,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 57,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. 19,841,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,406,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,728,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 238,390 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,501,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,204,000 after buying an additional 592,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

