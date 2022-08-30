Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 96,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGN. HC Wainwright cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of ANGN remained flat at $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 52,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 81.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 302.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 338,220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 169.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

