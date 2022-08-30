Analysts Set Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT at $49.13

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

PKIUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parkland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Parkland Stock Up 0.9 %

Parkland stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. Parkland has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

