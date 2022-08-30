Analysts Set Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) PT at C$12.83

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Martinrea International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$852.91 million and a PE ratio of 35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.05. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$12.82.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

About Martinrea International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

