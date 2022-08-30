Analysts Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target at $45.36

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JWLLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.25 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

