Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target at $161.50

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.50.

Several analysts recently commented on HPGLY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €171.00 ($174.49) to €173.00 ($176.53) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $237.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.60.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

