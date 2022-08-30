Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $206.09

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,657,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,994,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after buying an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after buying an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

