Analysts Set Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Target Price at $14.67

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

CYXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 16,994 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $200,019.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at $704,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105. 73.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BC Partners Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,080,000 after purchasing an additional 473,991 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.88. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

