Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 30th (ACO.X, AFRM, ANF, AR, ARCO, ASC, AT1, AV, AXSM, BATS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 30th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$49.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €6.20 ($6.33) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €40.50 ($41.33) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $94.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.20 ($32.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $132.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $110.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €25.00 ($25.51) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $165.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $10.50. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $114.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$36.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €68.00 ($69.39) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €205.00 ($209.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $30.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.50 to $2.75.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 116 ($1.40). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) had its price target boosted by Cormark to C$26.50.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $505.00 to $512.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $314.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3.50 to $52.00.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $41.00 to $49.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($330.61) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €300.00 ($306.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $197.00 to $65.00.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $29.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $98.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $83.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$0.50 to C$0.40.

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.40 to C$1.25.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($7.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $2.75 to $1.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €200.00 ($204.08) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €120.00 ($122.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €12.50 ($12.76) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Think Research (OTC:THKKF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

Think Research (OTC:THKKF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($239.80) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital to C$175.00.

