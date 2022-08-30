Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 209,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 524,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 220,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $111,452.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,123 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $111,452.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,684.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,454. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

FOLD opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.