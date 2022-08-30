Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.79. The company had a trading volume of 76,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.