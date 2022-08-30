American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,587 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of American Water Works worth $36,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AWK traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $151.04. 9,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.03.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

