Altura Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Altura has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $783,716.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Altura has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Altura coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00820212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Altura Coin Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
