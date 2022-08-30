Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALTUW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 7,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,089. Altitude Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

