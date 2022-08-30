AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

CSFB cut shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.92.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Down 0.4 %

ALA opened at C$29.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$24.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares in the company, valued at C$23,134.53. In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total value of C$2,419,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,214,848.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,730 shares of company stock worth $2,773,140.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.