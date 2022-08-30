AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

CSFB cut shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.92.
AltaGas Stock Down 0.4 %
ALA opened at C$29.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$24.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.31%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares in the company, valued at C$23,134.53. In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total value of C$2,419,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,214,848.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,730 shares of company stock worth $2,773,140.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
