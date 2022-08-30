Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) PT Raised to €106.00

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from €92.00 ($93.88) to €106.00 ($108.16) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Alfen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Alfen Price Performance

Shares of ALFNF stock remained flat at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32. Alfen has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $92.93.

Alfen Company Profile

Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids, grid connections, and supplementary offerings for the greenhouse horticulture sector, EV fast-charging hubs, and solar PV farms.

