Akita Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $582,269.51 (AKTA)

Akita Inu (AKTA) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Akita Inu has a total market capitalization of $582,269.51 and $26,785.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akita Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00834500 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Akita Inu Profile
Akita Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.
Akita Inu Coin Trading
