AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.37

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.37 and last traded at C$12.95, with a volume of 87361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

BOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.96.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.99 million. Analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

