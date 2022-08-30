AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.37

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.37 and last traded at C$12.95, with a volume of 87361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.
AirBoss of America Trading Down 4.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
