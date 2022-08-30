Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRTP stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815. Air T has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $25.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.42.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.