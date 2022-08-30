Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACDVF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.10.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

