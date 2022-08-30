AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Hits $0.0591 on Exchanges

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $38.70 million and $2.43 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,902.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00134455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00081731 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

