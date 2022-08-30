Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$1.22 on Tuesday, reaching C$55.43. 847,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.26 billion and a PE ratio of 25.07. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.10.

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.