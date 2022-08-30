Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Agilyx ASA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

About Agilyx ASA

Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

