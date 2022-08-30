Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153,352 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $71,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies



Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

