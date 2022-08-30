Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $45.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. Affirm has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.