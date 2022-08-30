Aeternity Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.