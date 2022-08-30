Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 78,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,610,814 shares.The stock last traded at $15.08 and had previously closed at $15.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 416,759 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,844,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 166,018 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 350,061 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 618,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

