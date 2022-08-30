Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.