Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.25. 21,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.34. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

