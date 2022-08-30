Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $808,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,789,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 26,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.71. 42,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.07 and a 200 day moving average of $269.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

