Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $890,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking stock traded down $23.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,875.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,894.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,093.63. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

