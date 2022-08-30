Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.68. 10,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,952. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

