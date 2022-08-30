Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.85 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

