Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $656.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,967. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $670.72 and a 200-day moving average of $689.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 176.39%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,696. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.