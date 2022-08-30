Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

XOM stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 852,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,303,856. The firm has a market cap of $402.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil



Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

