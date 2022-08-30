Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Equifax by 25.3% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after acquiring an additional 415,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.47. 11,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,359. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

