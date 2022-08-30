Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 146,333 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.74% of Camtek worth $36,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 77.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,482. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.75 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

