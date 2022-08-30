Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,945 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. 622,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,303,856. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

