Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1,017.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $73,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $214,942,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $8.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $556.48. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.65.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

