Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $60.11 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,081 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 371,392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $60,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after buying an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of VMware by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in VMware by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,351. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

