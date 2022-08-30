Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $45.59 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.88% of Kforce worth $45,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,135. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

