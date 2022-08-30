Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $37.63 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 457,154 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

NVDA stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.88. The company had a trading volume of 705,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,357,748. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $387.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

