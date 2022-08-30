Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3,114.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $58,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 49.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.99. 22,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,457. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.30 and a 200 day moving average of $303.09. The firm has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

