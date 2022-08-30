ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in August

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,244,800 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 5,486,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,049.8 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of ABMRF opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $18.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
