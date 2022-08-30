ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in August

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,244,800 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 5,486,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,049.8 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ABMRF opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

