Aave (AAVE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $153.30 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $153.30 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $85.16 or 0.00425979 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,992.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004087 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00134260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081103 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,997,296 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

