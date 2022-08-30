99,335 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Bought by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 99,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Trading Down 1.0 %

BALY traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,895. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

About Bally's

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

