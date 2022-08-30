9,200 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $448,422,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after buying an additional 280,706 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.13. 34,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,215 shares of company stock worth $67,156,007. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.